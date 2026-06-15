Nigerian Army troops have launched a major offensive operation in parts of Katsina State, following the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information, who died while in the custody of suspected bandits after being abducted alongside his wife.

The military said the operation, codenamed Operation CLEAN SWEEP III, commenced on Sunday in Matazu Local Government Area and adjoining communities, with troops targeting terrorist and bandit enclaves believed to be operating within the area.

The offensive comes barely days after authorities confirmed the death of Mr Abubakar, whose abduction on 30 May along the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli Road in Matazu drew widespread concern across the country. Security and government officials had earlier disclosed that the retired general died in captivity after reportedly suffering complications linked to underlying health conditions.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Aliyu Danja, said the operation was designed to locate and neutralise those responsible for the abduction, dismantle criminal networks and restore security in affected communities.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“The operation was launched following the unfortunate incident that led to the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who was abducted alongside his wife by suspected terrorists and bandits in the area,” Mr Danja, a lieutenant-colonel, said.

Hideouts destroyed

According to the military, troops have carried out aggressive fighting patrols, intelligence-led raids, cordon-and-search operations and clearance missions across identified criminal hideouts and suspected terrorist enclaves since the commencement of the operation.

The military said notable successes were recorded in the Dikkawa Hills area and surrounding communities, including Adua, Nasarawa and Karaduwa, where troops conducted clearance operations on locations identified as terrorist hideouts.

During the operations, several structures described as terrorists’ life-support facilities and logistics bases were discovered and destroyed, the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the extent of the damage or the military’s assessment of the operation’s impact.

Renewed pressure on bandit networks

Katsina, like several North-west states, has witnessed years of attacks by armed groups involved in mass abductions, cattle rustling and attacks on rural communities. Security forces have intensified air and ground operations in recent months under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, a joint military campaign aimed at dismantling bandit strongholds across the region.

The death of Mr Abubakar, a retired senior military officer, has further highlighted the persistent security challenges facing communities in the state despite ongoing counter-banditry operations.

Military authorities said the latest offensive is being conducted in collaboration with other security agencies and local stakeholders.

“The Theatre Command wishes to reassure the good people of Matazu Local Government Area and neighbouring communities that troops remain committed to protecting law-abiding citizens and denying terrorists and bandits freedom of action within the region,” the statement added.

The military also urged residents to continue providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies, assuring that information from the public would be treated confidentially.

Officials said troops would sustain pressure on criminal elements until the operation’s objectives are achieved, adding that further updates would be provided as the operation progresses.