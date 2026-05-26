Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on securing the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Mr Nwuche, who currently chairs the South-South Development Commission board, said the APC presidential primary outcome reflected growing national support for Mr Tinubu’s administration and its “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how Mr Tinubu emerged as the APC’s presidential candidate after securing overwhelming support from party delegates during the primary election across the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Nwuche described the president’s emergence as “a strong vote of confidence” in his leadership and reform policies.

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He said the endorsement by APC members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory showed increasing acceptance of the administration’s efforts to reposition the country.

According to him, despite prevailing economic and social challenges, the Tinubu administration has demonstrated “courage and strategic leadership” through economic reforms, infrastructure development and institutional restructuring aimed at achieving long-term national prosperity.

“Current reforms require time, consistency, and collective national support to fully consolidate and deliver their intended benefits to the Nigerian people,” Mr Nwuche said.

The former deputy speaker also expressed confidence that Nigerians would renew Mr Tinubu’s mandate in 2027, irrespective of political, ethnic or regional differences.

Mr Nwuche, who hails from the Orashi region of Rivers State comprising the Ekpeye, Ogba and Abua ethnic nationalities, pledged the region’s support to the president.

He added that nation-building requires “vision, courage, wisdom, patriotism, and sacrifice” from both leaders and citizens.