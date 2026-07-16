A man, Ikenna Mojekwu, has been remanded in custody after being arraigned on Wednesday before the Gender Magistrate Court in Awka, Anambra State, for the alleged rape of his 14-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred in Aguluzoigbo, a community in the Anaocha Local Government Area. Tochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra State police spokesperson and a Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. Mr Ikenga confirmed that Mr Mojekwu was arraigned alongside two other men accused of similar sexual offences.

The police command also arraigned Chibuike Ikemelu for alleged “unlawful sexual intercourse” with a 14-year-old girl. Mr Ikenga stated that the assault resulted in pregnancy, with the incident taking place in Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area. Furthermore, 16-year-old Chukwuma Emenike was arraigned for the alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl in Umuoji, also within the Idemili North Local Government Area.

“The suspects were arraigned following police investigations and were remanded in accordance with the court’s orders. The matters have been adjourned to later dates for further hearings,” Mr Ikenga stated.

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He noted that these arraignments underscore the police command’s commitment to protecting vulnerable persons and ensuring justice for victims of sexual and gender-based violence. The command has reiterated its resolve to investigate and prosecute all such cases and urges members of the public to report such offences promptly.

Prohibited in Nigeria

In 2015, Nigeria enacted the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, which outlawed all forms of violence against women and girls, including rape, female genital mutilation, and forced ejection. Convicted offenders face life imprisonment or a maximum 14-year jail term, depending on the offender’s age and the nature of the violence committed.

Several individuals have been convicted of rape in recent years. In July 2022, an Ado-Ekiti High Court sentenced a 49-year-old man, Dele Adeyanju, to four years’ imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl. Similarly, in 2017, a Bauchi High Court sentenced two middle-aged men to life imprisonment for raping a 40-year-old woman and gouging out her eyes. Would you like me to suggest a social media blurb for this article?