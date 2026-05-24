President Bola Tinubu has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for the 2027 election after recording a landslide victory in the party’s presidential primary held across Nigeria on Saturday.

The incumbent overwhelmingly defeated his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo, in most states where results have been declared, with Mr Osifo recording zero or negligible votes in several states.

The largely peaceful election was supervised by governors appointed as collation officers by the APC.

In Rivers State, Tinubu polled 280,468 votes while Osifo recorded zero votes across the state’s 23 local government areas, according to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

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In Edo State, Tinubu secured 131,096 votes against Mr Osifo’s one vote. Governor Monday Okpebholo, who served as the returning officer, described the process as peaceful and transparent.

In Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Yahaya announced that Mr Tinubu polled 450,516 votes while the challenger got none. Mr Yahaya noted that the state has 550,516 registered APC members.

A similar outcome was recorded in Osun State, where the president garnered 100,880 votes and Mr Osifo received no votes. Minister Adegboyega Oyetola, who served as collation officer, described the exercise as peaceful and said the massive turnout reflected strong support for the president’s leadership and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In Ebonyi State, Mr Tinubu swept all 207,579 valid votes cast across the 13 LGAs, with Mr Osifo recording none. Governor Francis Nwifuru, who announced the result, said the primary was conducted simultaneously across 171 wards.

In Kwara State, Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq declared Mr Tinubu the winner with 310,990 votes against Mr Osifo’s zero. A total of 457,374 party members were registered, while 310,990 were accredited for the exercise.

In Bayelsa State, Mr Tinubu polled 277,192 votes, while Mr Osifo managed five votes. In Zamfara State, the incumbent recorded 321,579 votes against the challenger’s 42. Governor Dauda Lawal formally declared Mr Tinubu the winner of the state’s primary.

Strong show of support

In Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani, who monitored the exercise across 255 wards, said the massive turnout demonstrated unity and confidence in Mr Tinubu’s leadership.

In Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma said the large turnout of party members was evidence of Mr Tinubu’s strong performance at the grassroots.

“If only our party members vote for President Tinubu, he has already won the election,” Mr Uzodimma said, while commending the electronic membership registration and validation process.

READ ALSO: Kaduna APC members unanimously afform Tinubu as presidential candidate

Certificate of return on Sunday

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, announced that Mr Tinubu would receive his certificate of return and the party flag as the APC’s candidate for the 2027 presidential election on Sunday.

The presentation is expected to take place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja following the completion of nationwide collation.

APC governors, members of the National Executive Committee, National Working Committee, National Assembly, and other party leaders are expected to attend the event.