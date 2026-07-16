As devastating floods expose glaring gaps in preparedness, a youth coalition has called on the Akwa Ibom government to transition from reactive disaster response to a robust, risk-based management framework. The appeal follows widespread concerns over the lack of flood-control measures, despite early warnings and billions of naira allocated in the state budget.

As communities across Akwa Ibom State recover from flooding that destroyed homes, businesses, and farmlands, a youth-led disaster management coalition has urged the state government to abandon its largely reactive approach. In its place, the group advocates for an immediate adoption of a comprehensive disaster risk management framework designed to mitigate future emergencies.

The coalition’s demand arises from growing scrutiny of the state’s disaster readiness, particularly given early flood warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the significant funds budgeted for flood mitigation.

In a statement signed on Friday by its Chairperson, Margaret Jameson, and Secretary, Enobong Ekanem, the Akwa Ibom State Youth-Led Disaster Risk Management and Emergency Response Committee stated that the recent flooding highlights the limitations of relying primarily on emergency response after a crisis occurs.

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“The recurring nature of flooding in Akwa Ibom State demonstrates that disasters can no longer be managed solely through emergency response after they occur,” the committee stated. “There is an urgent need to shift from a reactive approach to a proactive, risk-informed, and resilience-focused disaster management system.”

The committee noted that climate change, rapid urbanisation, inadequate drainage infrastructure, indiscriminate waste disposal, and development in flood-prone areas continue to heighten the vulnerability of communities statewide. It called on Governor Umo Eno’s administration to urgently operationalise the Akwa Ibom State Disaster Risk Management Framework, which was developed through a participatory process involving young professionals and disaster risk advocates.

The framework, submitted to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Akon Eyakenyi, in August 2025, provides a roadmap for strengthening disaster governance, improving early warning systems, and integrating climate adaptation into development.