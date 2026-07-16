Former Rivers State Governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has lost his mother, Mary Amaechi.

She was 89.

Mrs Amaechi died peacefully on Thursday, according to a statement issued by Mr Amaechi’s media office.

The family described the late matriarch as a woman of strong Christian faith who devoted her life to serving her family, community and God.

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“Late Mrs Mary Amaechi was a cherished matriarch who held her family together in love, peace, and unity. She was a community woman leader and a Christian leader, whose belief and faith in God was firm and resolute,” the statement said.

It added that she was widely respected in her community and would be remembered for her kindness, warmth and unwavering support for people around her.

Mr Amaechi and his family also expressed appreciation for the messages of condolence and support they had received following her passing.

“The family appreciates the continued thoughts and prayers from friends, supporters, and well-wishers,” the statement added.

The family said details of the funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Mr Amaechi is one of Nigeria’s prominent politicians. He served as speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007 before becoming governor of Rivers State, where he served two consecutive terms between 2007 and 2015.

He later served as Minister of Transportation under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration from 2015 to 2023.