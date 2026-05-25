Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has alleged that the nearly 11 million votes secured by President Bola Tinubu in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary were fabricated, insisting that the figures do not reflect genuine electoral participation.

Atiku made the remarks shortly after casting his vote at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in his Ajiya Ward, Yola, Adamawa State.

The former Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate said the figures announced by the APC would not intimidate the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence that the opposition party would defeat the ruling APC by a wide margin.

“The numbers being announced are not a threat to us in the ADC,” Atiku said. “The votes allegedly secured by Tinubu were written and fabricated. They do not represent reality.”

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Amaechi, Hayatuddeen, also in race

The other aspirants participating in the ADC presidential primary are former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and banker and economist Mohammed Hayatuddeen.

The trio’s participation reflects the growing competition within the ADC as opposition politicians and technocrats seek to position the party as a major challenger to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Political observers say the emergence of prominent figures from different political and professional backgrounds has increased public attention on the ADC primary and the broader opposition coalition talks.

ADC crisis will not affect chances — Atiku

Atiku also dismissed concerns about the internal disputes rocking the ADC, describing them as common features of democratic politics, especially during election periods.

According to him, internal disagreements and power struggles are normal within political parties and should not be interpreted as signs of weakness.

He maintained that the ADC would resolve its internal challenges before the 2027 elections and emerge stronger.

“There is no political party without internal disagreements during primaries. That is part of democracy,” he said.

Massive turnout shows confidence in ADC

The former vice president commended ADC members for turning out in large numbers to participate in the presidential primary, saying the turnout demonstrated growing confidence in the party and in democratic processes.

He added that the enthusiasm shown by party supporters was a signal that many Nigerians were seeking an alternative platform ahead of the next general election.

Atiku further urged Nigerians to participate actively in the electoral process and vote wisely in 2027 if they want a change in leadership at the federal level.

READ ALSO: Atiku gets Sokoto ADC nod for 2027 presidential race

Background

President Tinubu won the APC primary by securing millions of votes from delegates across the country.

However, opposition figures and critics have questioned the credibility of the figures announced by the ruling party, arguing that the numbers were exaggerated and politically motivated.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has since aligned with the ADC amid ongoing realignments within Nigeria’s opposition politics ahead of 2027.

The ADC has, in recent months, attracted several prominent politicians and former public office holders seeking to build a coalition to challenge the APC’s dominance at the national level.

Despite internal disagreements within the party over leadership and strategy, ADC leaders have repeatedly insisted that the coalition remains intact and focused on unseating the ruling party in the next presidential election.