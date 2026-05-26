Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to hand over the former Minister for Power, Saleh Mamman to the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kuje, Abuja for the commencement of his 75 years prison term.

The order for Mamman’s transfer to the Correctional centre, followed his presentation before Justice Omotosho on Tuesday by the EFCC and the filing of a Consequential Order by the Commission for the forfeiture of five new properties traced to the convict.

Prosecution counsel and Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, DPP, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN stated that the Consequential Order dated 25th May, 2026 was for an order of the court for the forfeiture of the properties. .

During the proceedings, Justice Omotosho learned from one Shamsudeen Mohammed that Mamman was in Abuja within the period of his conviction and sentencing and fled to Kaduna State through a taxi, only two days after his sentencing. Following enquiries from the judge, the relative said, “My name is Shamsudeen Mohammed. He is my relative. He was sick and I was helping him to take his traditional medicine. He was brought by a taxi from Abuja to Kaduna.” He further said that he did not know who owned the apartment where Mamman was hiding in Rigasa, Kaduna. “I don’t know the owner of the apartment where he was staying. It was a rented one,” he said.

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Concerning his transfer to the Correctional Centre, Justice Omotosho informed Mamman that his prison time began immediately after the court proceedings.

“The sentence starts to run from today. You were in Abuja when the judgement was passed. You were in Abuja when the sentence was passed. You left alone in a taxi to Kaduna. I have done my work. I just have to inform you because today is the commencement of your sentence. I will read the judgement for you to know why the conviction and sentencing were done,” he said.

Mamman, on his part, stated that he stayed away from the court proceedings because he was battling with ill health.

Justice Omotosho did a recap of his May 7 judgement to Mamman’s hearing.

Thereafter, the EFCC sought an asset forfeiture order on additional five Abuja properties, linked to Mamman. They are: Walijam Apartments, located at No.43, Plot 435 Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja; Bloom Luxury Suites NigeriaLimited, Located at No 5, Amana Crescent, New Estate Unguwan Rimi, Kaduna State; a mansion on No 11 Misratah Street, Wuse 2, Abuja; a mansion on No 13 Misratah Street, Wuse 2, Abuja and A.U.A. Plaza, situated on Plot 734 Kade Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Though Mamman’s counsel, Femi Atteh, SAN was briefed by the prosecution counsel on the asset forfeiture application in good time, he failed to show up in court. The legal representative he sent curiously refused to accept the forfeiture application and left the courtroom without notifying both the court and the prosecution team.

Responding to the judge’s enquiry as to why his counsel was not in court, Mamman disclosed that he had not come in contact with his counsel since he was arrested and taken into custody by the EFCC on May 19, 2026.

In his decision, Justice Omotosho held that an adjournment was necessary in the forfeiture application in the interest of fair hearing. “For the forfeiture of additional properties, the court will give adjournment for hearing on it to enable the convict to defend himself,” he said.

He directed that Mamman be served directly so that he can engage a counsel of his choice and adjourned till June 8, 2026 for hearing on the forfeiture application.

The EFCC prosecuted Mamman on amended 16-count charge, bordering on buying multi-million naira worth of properties without paying through the financial system and money laundering to the tune of N33,804,830,503,73 (Thirty Three Billion, Eight Hundred and Four Million, Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Five Hundred and Three Naira, Seventy three Kobo).

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Justice Omotosho convicted him on all counts on May 7, 2026 and on May 13, 2026, sentenced him to a total of 75 years imprisonment. For his long record of absenteeism in court, including on the occasions of his conviction and sentencing, Justice Omotosho issued an arrest warrant on the convict.

Following intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering, EFCC operatives in the early hours of Tuesday, May 19, 2026, arrested the fleeing Mamman in his hideaway, in Rigasa area of Kaduna State, alongside one Shamsudeen Mohammed, a relative, who was with him.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

May 26, 2026