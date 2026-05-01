Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has received early political backing ahead of the 2027 general elections, with a coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders and other political leaders purchasing and donating his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

The initiative was disclosed on Thursday by a delegation led by Awaji-Inombek Abiante, the lawmaker representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State in the House of Representatives.

He said the decision followed consultations among elders and political actors across the state, who resolved to act in what they described as the broader interest of Rivers people.

Mr Abiante characterised the move as consistent with Nigeria’s political culture, noting that similar gestures have occurred at both state and national levels.

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According to him, the development reflects public confidence in Mr Fubara’s leadership rather than the financial strength of any individual.

“It is not about how deep your pocket is. It is about what the people feel,” he said. “The people of Rivers State have made their position clear; they want continuity.”

He cited ongoing infrastructure projects, improved access to riverine communities, and expanding economic opportunities as key factors driving the endorsement. He added that areas such as Andoni, once constrained by poor connectivity, are now better integrated into the state’s economic framework, particularly within the blue economy.

The lawmaker also pointed to the rehabilitation of major public facilities, including the State Secretariat, and welfare-focused interventions as indicators of what he described as purposeful governance.

Beyond policy outcomes, Mr Abiante emphasised the governor’s leadership style, describing him as accessible and responsive to public concerns.

He maintained that the governor neither initiated nor influenced the purchase of the forms, insisting the action was voluntary.

“He did not send us. This is the voice of the people speaking through their leaders. We have come on their behalf,” he said.

Mr Abiante added that contributors from across the state expect the governor to accept the call to seek re-election.

“The people have contributed their resources to make this happen. He cannot turn his back on them. Rivers people are firmly behind him,” he said.

The forms are scheduled to be formally presented to the governor on Friday, 1 May, a development likely to shape early alignments ahead of the 2027 contest in Rivers State.

Background

Mr Fubara defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC in December 2025, stating that the move was to enable him to offer full support to President Bola Tinubu.

The defection followed a prolonged political crisis in the state linked to a power struggle between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The dispute polarised the Rivers State House of Assembly, splitting lawmakers into factions loyal to either Mr Wike or the governor.

At the height of the crisis, Mr Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the governor, his deputy and other elected officials for six months.

A peace deal brokered by the president in June 2025 led to the resolution of the standoff and the eventual lifting of the emergency rule.

Mr Fubara and other officials resumed office on 18 September 2025, following the restoration of constitutional governance in the state.