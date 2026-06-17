Three-time champions El-Kanemi Warriors and surprise package Ikorodu City will contest the men’s final of the 2026 President’s Federation Cup after overcoming their respective semi-final hurdles on Wednesday.

For Ikorodu City, it was another chapter in a remarkable giant-killing campaign as the Lagos-based side edged Nasarawa United 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The defeat extended Nasarawa United’s frustrating history in the competition. The Solid Miners also fell short in the 2021 final at the same venue, losing to Bayelsa United on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

This time, history repeated itself as Ikorodu City held their nerve from the spot to book a historic place in the final.

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In Katsina, former champions El-Kanemi Warriors showed their pedigree with a commanding 3-1 victory over Wikki Tourists.

The Maiduguri-based club, winners of the competition in 1991, 1992 and 2024, dominated proceedings to secure another appearance in the final and remain on course for a fourth President’s Federation Cup title.

While El-Kanemi Warriors will be chasing another piece of silverware, Ikorodu City will be aiming to complete one of the most memorable cup runs in recent years when both teams meet in the final.

Meanwhile, attention shifts to the women’s competition, where the quarter-final matches will be played on Thursday across different centres.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Sunshine Queens of Akure will face Confluence Queens of Lokoja in the first quarter-final encounter at 1 p.m., while record winners Rivers Angels take on FC Robo Queens later in the day.

Elsewhere, Heartland Queens will battle Ibom Angels in Aba, while in Anyigba, high-flying Edo Queens will confront former champions Nasarawa Amazons in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the round.

President Federation Cup

Men’s Semi-final Results

El-Kanemi Warriors 3-1 Wikki Tourists

Nasarawa United 1-1 Ikorodu City (Ikorodu City won 4-2 on penalties)

Women’s Quarter-final Fixtures (Thursday, 18 June 2026)

Sunshine Queens vs Confluence Queens – Benin City (1 p.m.)

Rivers Angels vs FC Robo Queens – Benin City (4 p.m.)

Heartland Queens vs Ibom Angels – Aba (4 p.m.)

Edo Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons – Anyigba (4 p.m.)