Tolu Odebiyi, a former senator who represented Ogun West Senatorial District from 2019 to 2023, has purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2027 senatorial election.

Mr Odebiyi completed the purchase of the forms on Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja. His media office announced the development in a statement shortly afterwards.

The former senator failed to return to the National Assembly in 2023 after losing the APC primary election to Adeola Olamilekan, who is now the party’s consensus candidate to succeed Governor Dapo Abiodun.

People who are familiar with Ogun State politics say APC leaders may be positioning Mr Odebiyi to replace Mr Olamilekan in the Senate.

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Mr Odebiyi hails from Iboro in the Yewa axis, while Mr Olamilekan is from Ilaro, also within Yewa. Other areas in the senatorial district, particularly Ado-Odo/Ota, also have aspirants positioning for the seat. They include the incumbent deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former House of Representatives member, Jimoh Ojugbele; Aina Akinpelu, a lawyer; and Waliu Taiwo.

The contest for the senatorial seat is expected to be highly competitive. Abdulkabir Adekunle, a former governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), is also reportedly positioning himself as an aspirant from the Ipokia axis.

The ruling APC has scheduled its senatorial primaries for 18 May.

Mr Odebiyi previously served as chief of staff to former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, but both men later fell out over the 2019 succession crisis. While Mr Amosun backed Mr Adekunle of the APM to succeed him, Mr Odebiyi withdrew his own ambition and supported Mr Abiodun.

Why I picked the forms

Mr Odebiyi said his decision to purchase the nomination forms was influenced by the endorsement of Mr Olamilekan as the APC’s consensus governorship candidate.

He added that his return bid is also driven by the strategic need to sustain ongoing development in Ogun West.

The former senator also commended President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform policies.

Performance in the Senate

Reflecting on his previous tenure, Mr Odebiyi said his representation brought significant progress to Ogun West through interventions in community development, scholarship programmes, school infrastructure, skill acquisition, energy supply, access to loans, water provision, and agricultural empowerment.

He also highlighted his legislative contributions, including sponsoring bills and motions, to advance both regional and national interests.

Beyond lawmaking, Mr Odebiyi said he addressed pressing constituency issues such as the economic impact of COVID-19, border closures, infrastructural deficits, including the Ota–Abeokuta road, water supply challenges in Ota, and concerns over the conduct of some paramilitary operatives.

He pledged to deliver credible and results-driven representation if elected back to the Senate.