Charcoal dealers in Ebonyi State have reported a significant increase in sales as soaring prices of cooking gas compel many households to adopt cheaper alternatives for domestic cooking.

A survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Wednesday showed that charcoal markets were experiencing increased patronage from residents struggling to cope with the rising costs of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and kerosene.

Some dealers told NAN that demand for charcoal had risen considerably in recent months, resulting in improved sales and higher profits.

They attributed the boom to the persistent rise in cooking gas prices, which they said had made cooking gas unaffordable for many families.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Josephine Onoh, a charcoal dealer at the Abakaliki International Market, told NAN that a paint bucket of charcoal currently sells for between N1,500 and N1,600, while smaller quantities measured in nylon bags sell for between N500 and N600.

Judith Nwankpu, a resident, said she could no longer afford cooking gas and had resorted to charcoal for her household cooking.

Mrs Nwankpu said she last used cooking gas in May and appealed to the federal government and relevant petroleum regulatory agencies to address the rising cost of energy products urgently.

A cross-section of customers at GMPP Gas Resources Limited along the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway also expressed concern over the increasing cost of cooking gas.

Dennis Oyibe, a customer at the gas plant, said he purchased one kilogramme of cooking gas for N1,800, compared with N1,200 in April.

“It is not easy. I came to refill my gas cylinder only to discover that the price had increased again. It was shocking, and I could only afford to buy one kilogramme.

“I have no option but to consider charcoal or firewood. Even kerosene is becoming more expensive than gas.

“Kerosene currently sells for about N1,400 per litre at the NNPC Mega Station, while other filling stations sell between N2,000 and N2,200 per litre, depending on the outlet,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi charcoal dealers record boom as cooking gas costs soar

Ifeyinwa Nwafor said the price of cooking gas had been rising steadily since May and worsened further in June.

“In April, cooking gas sold for about N1,100 per kilogramme, but it now sells for between N1,800 and N2,000 per kilogramme.

“It is a worrying situation. Many families have returned to the use of charcoal stoves, including my household.

“Several homes have also resorted to using firewood despite the environmental implications.

“A paint bucket of charcoal now sells for about N1,500, while smaller quantities packaged in nylon bags cost between N500 and N700,” she said.

Mrs Nwafor urged relevant authorities to take urgent measures to stabilise the prices of cooking gas and other household energy products to ease the burden on consumers.