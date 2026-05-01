A Nigerian game developer, Ikumapayi Adebanji, has urged Nigerians to view gaming not merely as a hobby but as a viable industry capable of creating jobs for millions of young people.

Mr Adebanji, who has worked with studios in the United States, Canada, and Saudi Arabia, said investment in game development and software can help steer youth away from online fraud by providing sustainable career opportunities in technology.

The developer gave the advice on Thursday during a conversation with PREMIUM TIMES in Abuja.

Mr Adebanji was recently honoured by the National Assembly Nigerian Students (NANS) as an icon of youth development in recognition of his contributions to youth advancement in Nigeria.

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He encouraged Nigerian youth to explore career opportunities within the gaming industry rather than turning to criminal activities.

“Nigeria has many young people with energy, creativity, and talent. But too many use their digital skills for cybercrime instead of building real careers in technology. This is not just about right or wrong. Many young people see cybercrime as the fastest way to make money because real opportunities are hard to find. The solution is not only punishment. We need to give young people real options,” he said.

Game investment changing lives

Mr Adebanji said his experience in the gaming industry has shown him how gaming can positively transform lives, particularly through job creation.

However, he noted that many Nigerians remain unaware of the vast opportunities within the sector, often dismissing gaming as mere entertainment rather than a legitimate career path.

“As a game developer, I have seen how technology can change lives. Game development is often ignored in Nigeria, but it can lead to real jobs and income. Around the world, gaming helps software, design, storytelling, and new ideas. In Nigeria, it is still seen as just a hobby.

“When young people do not know about tech careers like game development, cybersecurity, or app design, they may turn to the easiest way to make money, even if it is illegal,” he stated.

As part of his efforts to expand access to opportunities, Mr Adebanji said he donates part of his monthly salary to help young people acquire laptops and internet access.

“The key is access. Talent is everywhere in Nigeria, but tools like laptops, internet, and learning resources are not always available. I give part of my salary every month to help young people get the tools they need. Each laptop is more than a computer. It is a chance to start a career and succeed honestly,” he claimed.

Mr Adebanji also called on fellow game developers to support youth empowerment through mentorship and resource-sharing.

“I also encourage other developers to do the same. Mentorship, sharing knowledge, and helping youth get laptops and resources can make a big difference. If more of us guide young people, we can open doors to real opportunities and reduce the appeal of cybercrime.

“We also need to show that tech success is not only coding. It includes game development, design, AI, and more. Nigerian creativity can tell stories to the world through technology.”

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Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world, with over 70 per cent of its citizens under the age of 30, according to demographic estimates. However, persistent unemployment, underemployment, and limited access to quality digital education have left many young Nigerians vulnerable to cybercrime, commonly referred to as “Yahoo Yahoo.”

Over the years, Nigerian authorities, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, have intensified crackdowns on internet fraud, arresting thousands of suspects. Despite these efforts, experts have repeatedly argued that enforcement alone may not address the root causes of youth involvement in cybercrime without economic and technological opportunities.

Nigeria’s gaming and creative technology industry remains relatively underdeveloped compared to global markets, despite the country’s increasing digital economy and youthful, tech-savvy population. Globally, the gaming industry generates billions of dollars annually through software development, animation, esports, storytelling, and app design, areas that can create jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people.

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s technology ecosystem have increasingly advocated for stronger investment in digital skills, including software engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and game development, as part of broader strategies to tackle unemployment and redirect youth talent into productive sectors.