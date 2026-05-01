The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed 20 June for the conduct of by-elections in six states of the Federation.

INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, disclosed this at the swearing-in of a new National Commissioner, Jamila Malafa, a retired rear admiral, in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Amupitan, a professor, said that the by-elections would be conducted alongside the Ekiti State Governorship Election scheduled for the same date.

According to him, the elections will cover senatorial vacancies in Enugu, Nasarawa, Rivers and Ondo States.

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He said it would also cover a State House of Assembly seat in Kebbi State and a House of Representatives seat in Kano State.

“We are going into some off-cycle elections very soon. The Ekiti State Governorship Election is scheduled for June 20, 2026.

“On the same date, the commission will conduct bye-elections to fill vacant seats.

“The senatorial seats declared vacant in Enugu, Nasarawa, Rivers and Ondo States will be filled, alongside the Kebbi State House of Assembly seat and the House of Representatives seat in Kano State,” Mr Amupitan said.

Speaking on the appointment of the new national commissioner, the INEC chairman described Mrs Malafa as a seasoned professional with extensive experience spanning military service and electoral operations.

He noted that she had previously worked with the commission on logistics and served as director of legal services in the Nigerian Navy, bringing a wealth of administrative and legal expertise to her new role.

The chairman reiterated the commission’s commitment to its constitutional mandate of conducting credible elections in the country.

In her remarks, Mrs Malafa expressed appreciation for the reception accorded her and pledged to contribute to the commission’s work.

“I’m glad to be here and I thank you for the warm reception. I look forward to working with everyone for the development and stability of our country, and for the success of forthcoming elections,” she said.

(NAN)