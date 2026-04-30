The police in Cross River State have arrested a 26-year-old man, Daniel Saviour, for alleged armed robbery, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in Calabar.

Sunday Eitokpah, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying the suspect was apprehended after an intelligence-led operation.

Mr Eitokpah, an assistant superintendent of police, said the arrest followed a complaint lodged by a victim identified simply as Gabriel on 26 April at the Ikpa Omin Police Division located in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area, Cross River.

According to the statement, the complainant alleged that the suspect confronted him over the whereabouts of his brother, Isaac, before launching an attack later that day.

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“While riding his motorcycle, the suspect attacked him with a machete, inflicting serious injuries on his hand before robbing him of his Q-Link 125 motorcycle and a Tecno 528 mobile phone,” the statement said.

The police said operatives moved quickly to the scene after receiving the report, but the suspect had fled before their arrival.

Mr Eitokpah added that the suspect was eventually tracked and arrested on 30 April in collaboration with military personnel at a checkpoint in Calabar.

According to the police, items recovered from the suspect include a locally made pistol, a dagger, a machete, a pen knife and a short axe.

The police said the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation, while efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen motorcycle and other items linked to the case.

“The suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation,” the statement added.

A few days ago PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police in Cross River arrested a 60-year-old man over alleged involvement in illegal arms trafficking.