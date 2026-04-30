The African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re), in collaboration with a consortium of insurers and development partners, alongside the Lagos State Government, has officially unveiled the Lagos Flood Risk Insurance Policy—introducing Sub-Saharan Africa’s first parametric flood insurance solution.

This pioneering initiative was co-convened by the Lagos State Government’s Office of Sustainable Development Goals, the United Nations Development Programme, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Insurance Development Forum.

The launch, held on 29 April 2026, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, marks a significant milestone in advancing climate risk financing and urban resilience in Africa’s largest city. At the core of the programme is a parametric insurance model designed to enable swift, pre-defined payouts once flood conditions meet agreed trigger thresholds.

Unlike traditional indemnity insurance, which often involves extended claims processes, this approach ensures rapid financial response, allowing affected households and businesses to begin recovery almost immediately. The Lagos Flood Risk Insurance Policy introduces a parametric insurance structure engineered to deliver rapid, pre-agreed payouts when flood conditions reach defined trigger thresholds.

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Distinct from traditional indemnity-based insurance, which demands lengthy claims assessments following a disaster, the parametric model enables automatic financial disbursements, allowing affected households and businesses to begin recovery without delay. The policy is designed to provide financial protection to an estimated four million vulnerable residents across Lagos State, where recurring seasonal flooding continues to disrupt livelihoods, damage infrastructure, and strain household incomes.

Working closely with technical partners under the Insurance Development Forum framework, Africa Re translated climate hazard data into a functional insurance mechanism capable of triggering rapid payouts at scale. This technical architecture formed the critical foundation for the policy’s successful launch, reinforcing Africa Re’s position as a leading African institution driving innovation in climate risk finance and strengthening insurance resilience across the continent.

“The successful launch of the Lagos Flood Risk Insurance Policy demonstrates the power of African-led solutions to African challenges. Africa Re is proud to have provided the technical underwriting expertise and reinsurance capacity that underpin this initiative. This is a practical example of how data, partnerships and risk expertise can be combined to deliver meaningful protection for vulnerable populations,” — Isaac Magina, Manager Agriculture Underwriting, Africa Re.

Flooding in Lagos remains a recurring and significant challenge. Each year, heavy rainfall and drainage limitations result in widespread disruption — including displacement of communities, damage to property, interruption of economic activity, and loss of livelihoods.

For many households and small businesses, recovery from flood events is slow and financially burdensome, often occurring without structured insurance protection. The Lagos Flood Risk Insurance Policy addresses this gap by introducing a predictable and rapid-response financial safety mechanism that supports faster recovery and economic stability.

The launch positions Lagos as a pioneer in parametric climate insurance in Sub-Saharan Africa and provides a potential blueprint for other high-risk urban and regional environments across the continent. Africa Re’s involvement reflects its long-standing mandate to promote insurance market development, expand underwriting capacity, and support economic resilience across Africa.

The Corporation expects the Lagos model to generate significant interest from other governments and development partners seeking innovative solutions to climate-related risks, including flood, drought, and extreme weather events. The corporation remains committed to supporting replication through technical expertise and reinsurance capacity.

The Lagos Flood Risk Insurance Policy demonstrates that African institutions, working in close partnership with multilateral development organisations, can design and deliver world-class parametric insurance solutions for their populations. It reflects Africa Re’s founding mandate to foster insurance and reinsurance development in Africa, strengthen underwriting capacity, and support economic growth across the continent.

About Africa Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) The African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) is a leading pan-African reinsurance institution established in 1976 by 36 African states, following a recommendation of the African Development Bank (AfDB). With an “A” rating from both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor’s, Africa Re plays a central role in strengthening insurance capacity, promoting regional retention, and supporting sustainable economic development across Africa.

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