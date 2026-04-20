The police in Cross River State have arrested a 60-year-old man, Okon William, for alleged involvement in illegal arms trafficking in the Odukpani Local Government Area of the state.

Eitokpah Sunday, the police spokesperson in Cross River, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, 20 April.

He said two locally fabricated long guns were recovered from the suspect.

According to the statement, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted on credible intelligence about the suspect’s activities in the Ubanbat community and arrested him on 19 April at about 5:00 p.m.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Upon arrest, the suspect was subjected to a thorough search, which led to the recovery of two locally fabricated long guns concealed in his possession,” the statement read.

The police said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in the illicit trafficking of firearms and used covert methods to evade arrest.

According to the statement, Mr William provided useful information aiding ongoing investigations into a network of illegal arms fabrication and distribution in Cross River.

Mr Sunday, an assistant superintendent of police, added that the suspect is in custody and would be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigations.

He also noted that efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the group and recover more illegal weapons.

Weeks ago, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police arrested an arms fabricator and accomplices in neighbouring Akwa Ibom State.