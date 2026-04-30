Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has commended NNPC Limited for the successful completion of the River Niger crossing on the Obiafu–Obrikom–Oben (OB3) gas pipeline.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister described the achievement as a “pivotal advancement” in Nigeria’s gas infrastructure development.

“The successful execution of this technically complex crossing—delivered using advanced horizontal directional drilling technology—unlocks the full potential of the OB3 Pipeline, a strategic national asset with the capacity to transport up to 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day,” the minister said.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that NNPC Limited recorded a major breakthrough with the successful River Niger crossing on the OB3 Gas Pipeline.

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The company said the crossing unlocks the full potential of the OB3 Pipeline, a strategic infrastructure designed to transport up to 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, significantly strengthening energy availability, improving supply reliability, and accelerating national economic development.

Executed approximately two kilometres beneath the River Niger riverbed, the technically complex crossing was delivered by the NNPC project team in collaboration with PCE Nig. Limited, using advanced horizontal directional drilling (HDD) technology.

Reacting to the development, Mr Ekpo said the project would strengthen gas supply reliability while supporting power generation and industrial growth.

He described the feat as a major boost to the Decade of Gas initiative and a concrete step towards advancing President Bola Tinubu’s “Gas to Prosperity: Renewed Hope Agenda,” particularly by enabling the interconnection of Nigeria’s gas networks and accelerating gas delivery to domestic and industrial users.

The minister also commended the Group Chief Executive Officer, board, management, and staff of NNPC Limited and its subsidiary, the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), as well as the project contractors and host communities, for their professionalism and resilience in delivering the project.

READ ALSO: NNPC Records Major Breakthrough with River Niger Crossing on OB3 Gas Pipeline

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to working with NNPC Limited and industry stakeholders to accelerate gas infrastructure development and fully harness Nigeria’s gas resources for sustainable economic growth and national energy security.

The OB3 completion comes about two weeks after the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) indicated that Nigeria may begin the delivery of natural gas to Abuja by July through the long-delayed Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline.

If realised, the development would mark another milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to harness its vast gas reserves for sustainable economic growth.