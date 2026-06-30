Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has removed King Wilcox Seiyefa as the Ebeniken (paramount ruler) of the Swali community.

Mr Diri announced the removal through the Deputy Governor, Peter Akpe, during a meeting with stakeholders of the Swali community at the Government House, Yenagoa, on Tuesday. He stated that the removal was based on recommendations from a fact-finding committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the dethroned Ebeniken and his Council of Chiefs were suspended by the Bayelsa government on 21 May 2025, following allegations of aiding and abetting insecurity in the Swali community.

Announcing the withdrawal of recognition, the governor stated that the action was in line with Section 6 of the state’s Chieftaincy Law, particularly regarding the maintenance of peace, order, and good governance. He directed that the process of electing a new paramount ruler should commence immediately and be completed within three months.

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“The fact-finding committee engaged various stakeholders in the Swali community and sought advice from security agencies on the way forward.

“Following the committee’s findings, it is clear that at the time those actions (causing violence and insecurity) occurred, the leadership was weak and unable to make firm decisions to manage the situation.

“The government will facilitate the election of a new paramount ruler by setting up an electoral committee, and the election must be conducted within three months, starting from 30 June,” he said.

The governor clarified that all members of the existing caretaker committee would continue to function until a new leadership emerged, excluding any member with an interest in contesting the elective offices.

Citing relevant provisions of the Chieftaincy Law, the governor directed the dethroned paramount ruler to submit his certificate of recognition and staff of office to the Secretary of the Yenagoa Local Government Area. These must be transmitted to his office no later than one month from 30 June.

The governor thanked the people of the Epie kingdoms and security agencies for supporting the government’s peace and security efforts. He urged all traditional rulers to keep abreast of the provisions of the Chieftaincy Law to avoid unpleasant consequences.

Meanwhile, a five-member electoral committee has been constituted to midwife the process of electing a new Ebeniken of Swali.

The committee, headed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs, Bertola Perekeme, includes Yinkore Terimoh, Gesiye Obireke, and Richard Perekeme as members, with Domo-Spiff Boma serving as secretary.

Caretaker committee for Ogboinbiri community

In a related development, the state government has set up a seven-man caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the Ogboinbiri community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

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Monday Edugo is the chairman of the committee, with Moses Areprekumor as secretary. Francis Eseduo, Allen Okorodo, Peter Akpasi, Christian Brown, and Akpu Arthur serve as members.

Inaugurating the committee, Governor Diri urged the people of the oil- and gas-rich Ogboinbiri community to unite and work with the committee to achieve lasting peace.

In his acceptance speech, the caretaker committee chairman, Mr Edugo, expressed gratitude to the state government for finding him and the other members worthy to carry out the assignment. He appealed to Mr Diri to lift the prevailing dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the community.

(NAN)