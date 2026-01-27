The Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Koroma/Saakpenwa, Rivers, says no fewer than 1,004 students will be admitted during its maiden matriculation ceremony scheduled for 3 February.

The pioneer Vice-Chancellor of FUET, Prince Mmom, disclosed this on Tuesday during a news conference at the university campus in Koroma/Saakpenwa, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers.

The university was established on 3 February 2025, as part of the conditions for the planned resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland, nearly 33 years after operations were suspended due to unrest.

Mr Mmom said the students would be admitted to various academic programmes, marking the formal academic take-off of the institution.

According to him, the students will be matriculated into 28 departments across six faculties: Agriculture, Allied Health Sciences, Engineering Technology, Environmental Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences, and Management Technology.

“The event will feature the unveiling of a statue at the front of the FUET auditorium in honour of the late Ogoni environmental and rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa.

“We will also host a Founders’ Day lecture and the presentation of a N5 billion endowment fund to drive research and development in the university,” he said.

Mr Mmom said that within its first year, the university had recorded notable milestones, including ongoing infrastructural development, commencement of academic activities and the admission of students, among others.

He described FUET as a specialised institution designed to become a world-class centre of excellence in environmental restoration, sustainable development and technological innovation.

“FUET was established with a clear mandate to advance knowledge, foster innovation, and develop practical solutions in environmental science, technology, sustainable development, and community and stakeholder engagement.

“By signing the Ogoni Bill of Rights, which established FUET on February 3, 2025, the federal government reaffirmed its commitment to driving development in Ogoniland,” he said

According to the vice-chancellor, the university will promote translational research with direct impact on communities, Ogoniland and the wider Niger Delta region.

He said that the university would also focus on ecosystem regeneration, environmental justice partnerships and the production of skilled graduates capable of addressing contemporary environmental challenges.

Mr Mmom, however, highlighted key challenges facing the institution, including the lack of residential accommodation for staff and the vice chancellor.

“FUET Governing Council and Management are yet to receive take-off allocations, grants or donations from the federal government, Rivers State Government or development partners.

“We also require stable electricity, buses, additional lecture theatres, office blocks, laboratories and libraries to deliver quality teaching and research effectively,” he said.

(NAN)