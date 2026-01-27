US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was raising US tariffs on goods from South Korea, including cars and pharmaceuticals, from 15 per cent to 25 per cent.

Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday that the move was due to “South Korea’s Legislature is not living up to its Deal with the U.S…

“President Lee (Jae Myung) and I reached a great deal for both countries on July 30, 2025, and we reaffirmed these terms while I was in Korea on Oct. 29, 2025.

“Why hasn’t the Korean Legislature approved it? Trump asked.

“Because the Korean Legislature hasn’t enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative.

“I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS, from 15per cent to 25per cent,” he added.

“The South Korean presidential office in a statement said that there has been no official notification or explanation of the details from the U.S. government so far,” news agency Yonhap reported.

Trump had originally threatened tariffs of 25 per cent on goods from South Korea before a rate of 15 per cent was agreed in July and October 2025.

South Korea also announced last year that it would invest $350 billion in the US over several years.

South Korea exports large numbers of cars to the U.S., including the Kia and Hyundai brands, as well as semiconductors and electronics.

