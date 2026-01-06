The sad news coming from Edo State is that one of the two brothers abducted recently in the state has been killed by their abductors.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that suspected kidnappers abducted the two brothers – Abu Ibrahim Babatunde, a medical doctor, and his brother, Abu Tahir, in Auchi, Edo State, on Thursday.

The abductors have reportedly killed Tahir, while his elder brother, the medical doctor, remains in captivity.

Tahir’s body was discovered by a riverbank during a bush-combing operation by the police, army, local vigilantes, and hunters over the weekend.

Sources said the family was still trying to raise a ransom when Tahir’s corpse was found. The kidnappers abandoned the corpse and fled deeper into the forest with his elder brother.

Tahir had recently graduated as a medical student but had not yet started his housemanship.

Confirming the incident on Monday, Eno Ikoedem, the police spokesperson in Edo, said the body was found during a search operation in the bush.

“The body was identified by the family as that of the younger brother of the medical doctor kidnapped alongside him,” Ms Ikoedem, an assistant superintendent of police, added.

The brothers were abducted on Thursday, 1 January, along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The medical doctor, undergoing housemanship at Edo Teaching Hospital, was driving home with his brother when gunmen ambushed them near their residence.

The kidnappers had demanded N200 million as ransom before Tahir’s body was discovered.

