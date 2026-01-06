The family of Polycarp Omatu in Uzoakwa, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has fixed 14 January as the date for burial of their three sons who died in a tragic fire outbreak in Lagos State, Nigeria’s South-west.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that at least eight people were confirmed dead in the fire incident, which occurred on 24 December 2025 at the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Lagos Island.

According to a burial poster seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the three brothers who died in the inferno were Stephen Omatu, 40, Casmir Omatu, 39, and Collins Omatu, 37.

This newspaper gathered that they were trapped in the building and burnt beyond recognition during the fire incident.

According to the family, the burial arrangements for the deceased brothers will begin on 7 January with a service of songs and a requiem mass at Jesus the Saviour Catholic Church, Ken Nlemedim Street, Bucknor Ejigbo, Lagos.

The brothers will be laid to rest on 14 January after a burial mass in their Uzoakwa Community in Anambra State.

Priest prays for bereaved family

A popular Catholic priest, Ejike Mbaka, during a recent church service in Enugu State, prayed for the repose of their souls and consolation of the bereaved family.

Mr Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, said one of the deceased brothers was about to relocate to the UK this January.

The cleric said the three deceased brothers and another of their brothers were doing business at the building, but the fourth brother escaped from the inferno.

He said the fourth brother later attempted to rescue his three siblings who were trapped in the building, but was prevented by a pillar that fell, as well as a thick smoke billowing from the structure.

“He helplessly watched his three siblings burn to ashes,” the cleric said in Igbo language.