Team Nigeria opened its medal account at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday as veteran para-powerlifter Roland Ezuruike claimed a silver medal in the men’s Lightweight Group A event.

The 50-year-old narrowly missed out on the gold medal after failing in his final attempt to lift a Commonwealth Games record 190kg.

Ezuruike finished with a total of 153.9 points from two successful lifts to secure Nigeria’s first podium finish of the Games.

The medal extends an outstanding international career that has seen the experienced para-powerlifter consistently deliver medals for Nigeria for almost two decades.

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Although visibly disappointed after narrowly missing the gold medal, Ezuruike later celebrated his achievement as he stood on the podium to receive the silver medal.

His latest success reinforces Nigeria’s reputation as one of the strongest para-powerlifting nations in the Commonwealth, with the country expected to challenge for more medals during the competition.

Basketball team starts with victory

Earlier on Friday, Nigeria’s men’s 3×3 basketball team made a winning start to its Commonwealth Games campaign with a 21-17 victory over the Cayman Islands.

Esosa Okundaye and Ikechukwu Nwamu led the scoring with six points each as Nigeria controlled the contest to secure its first win of the tournament.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) Director General, Bukola Olopade, watched the match from the stands as he continued to support Team Nigeria’s athletes in Glasgow.

The victory gives Nigeria a positive start in the group stage ahead of a tougher test against New Zealand later on Friday.

Mixed fortunes in boxing

Nigeria’s opening boxing contest ended in disappointment as Ayomide Foly Hassan exited the men’s 70kg competition.

Hassan lost 4-0 on points to Lesotho’s Refiloe Thai in the Round of 32, ending his campaign at the first hurdle.

Another Nigerian boxer, Abdulramon Abdulwahab, was later scheduled to compete in the men’s 65kg preliminary round.

More medal hopes

Nigeria’s medal hopes on the opening day also rested on several of the country’s leading para-powerlifters, including Esther Nworgu, Esther Oyema, Rita Ferdinand, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Ibrahim Dauda and Rilwan Idris.

Oluwafemiayo, Nigeria’s team captain, entered the Games as one of the country’s strongest gold medal prospects, having dominated women’s heavyweight para-powerlifting on the global stage for several years.

Strong ambitions

Nigeria arrived in Glasgow seeking one of its best-ever Commonwealth Games performances after months of preparation, including a high-performance training camp in Aberdeen.

The National Sports Commission has repeatedly expressed confidence in the team’s readiness, citing improved athlete welfare, better preparation and a squad featuring world champions, Paralympic champions, Commonwealth champions and emerging talents.

Ezuruike’s silver medal provides an encouraging start to that ambition as Team Nigeria continues its quest for more medals across athletics, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, para-powerlifting and other events during the Games, which run until 2 August.