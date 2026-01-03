Suspected kidnappers have abducted a medical doctor, Abu Ibrahim Babatunde and his brother, Abu Tahir, in Auchi, Edo State.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Babatunde, said to be undergoing his housemanship at the Edo State Teaching Hospital, Auchi, was returning home from work with his brother, Mr Tahir, when the assailants struck.

Sources said the brothers arrived at their residence at about 7:30 p.m. and Mr Tahir stepped out of the vehicle to open the gate when the gunmen emerged from hiding.

The attackers were said to have abducted the brothers at gunpoint and whisked them into a nearby bush.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, Eno Ikoedem, the spokesperson of the police command in Edo, said the command received a distress call on Friday about the abduction.

She said operatives were immediately deployed to the scene, while a coordinated manhunt was launched.

Ms Ikoedem, an assistant superintendent of police, said the search involves the police, local vigilantes, forest guards, and Community Safety Partnership Volunteers familiar with the terrain.

According to her, “aggressive search-and-rescue operations have been ongoing in the surrounding forest since the incident, aimed at rescuing the victims and apprehending the perpetrators”.

Ms Ikoedem gave the assurance that the command would leave no stone unturned to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted brothers.

(NAN)