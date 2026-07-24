Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says South-east states and parts of the South-south are in discussion to develop a regional rail network to boost connectivity and economic integration.

Mr Otti disclosed this during the July edition of his monthly media chat in Umuahia on Thursday.

He said the proposed rail network would connect Port Harcourt, Aba, Enugu, Imo and Akwa Ibom.

The governor said the state earlier engaged a Chinese company to design a light rail system linking major parts of Abia.

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“We had engaged a Chinese company which produced a design that would link many parts of the state.

“But, on further consideration, we found that linking parts of the state without taking neighbouring states into account may not be the best approach,” he said.

He explained that the state decided to suspend the stand-alone project to align it with a broader regional rail initiative.

“The South-east states and some parts of the South-south are now in discussions on how we can connect ourselves through a regional rail network,” he said.

He noted that the existing Port Harcourt–Maiduguri railway passed through Aba, adding that integrating the proposed network with the federal government’s rail infrastructure would be more economically viable.

According to him, this led to the delay in implementing the state’s initial light rail project.

Otti speaks on Uzodimma’s claim on South-east governors’ support for Tinubu

Commenting on reports that South-east governors had endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office, he said every individual, including governors, was entitled to express personal opinions but could not speak on behalf of others.

“I am not sure I heard that, but if Governor Hope Uzodimma said so, it is his right as a governor and as an individual.

“He cannot speak for everybody. I think it is still early in the day to discuss that.

“But let us also be clear that this is a government and governance flows from the national level through the sub-national levels to the local governments,” he said.

Mr Otti, a member of the Labour Party, said it was ultimately the electorate that would determine the outcome of the 2027 general elections through the ballot.

“He (Tinubu) has the right to seek a second term, just as others who wish to contest have the right to do so.

“At the end of the day, it is the ballot box that will determine what happens, including in this state,” he said.

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The governor also said his administration had purchased an additional 20 electric buses, which would soon be deployed to improve public transportation across the state.

He added that plans were underway to construct housing estates in Umuahia and Aba.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to advancing education, security, infrastructure, science, technology, innovation, as well as arts and culture in the state.

(NAN)