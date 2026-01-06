The Tanimu Turaki-led National Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC), met with former President Goodluck Jonathan behind closed doors in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mr Turaki said the visit was to introduce the new party leadership to Mr Jonathan following their election at the national convention held in Ibadan in November 2025.

He described Mr Jonathan’s response as “reassuring and very encouraging,” noting that the former president expressed a deep sense of obligation to the party.

“We have solicited, as usual, for his support, for his guidance, for his advice, as always.

“We have his assurance that he’s still a card-carrying member of the PDP; he’s still active, and will even be more active these days in the activities and affairs of the PDP.

“He has assured us that PDP has done everything for him that can be done to an individual, and that he still feels that he remains obligated to PDP.

“His remarks and statements are not only reassuring, but indeed they are very encouraging as we begin to prepare for elections; off-season elections in Ekiti and Osun this year and 2027 general elections,” Mr Turaki said.

The chairman maintained that, despite the current internal crisis, the PDP remains the “most veritable platform” for winning elections in Nigeria.

“We still remain the leading opposition party in this country, and this new leadership of PDP is taking this party back to the people, who are the owners.

“In doing so, there’s going to be a level playing ground that’s going to be inclusivity. There will be no longer impunity and we are not going to allow people to take what does not belong to them,” he said.

Mr Jonathan was the country’s president between 2010 and 2015 on the platform of the PDP. He, however, lost the 2015 presidential election to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP was in power for 16 years before its defeat by the APC.

Mr Jonathan had previously served as vice president, acting president, governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa State under the PDP.

Since losing power in 2015, the former president has not actively participated in the party’s activities.

The PDP has, in the last few months, factionalised, with Mr Turaki leading one group and Abdulrahman Mohammed heading the other. The latter is loyal to the FCT Minister, a member of the party who serves in the APC-led federal government.

PDP’s exclusion from Ekiti gov poll

Responding to questions regarding the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) exclusion of the party’s candidate for the Ekiti election, Mr Turaki insisted the party had fulfilled all statutory obligations.

He explained that while INEC monitored the primaries and provided portal passwords for data uploads, the commission later blocked the party’s access.

“We had done manual submission to INEC, which they collected. INEC, as a regulator, has the discretion to attend or refuse, but they honoured our notices, monitored our primaries, and wrote reports.

“As far as I am concerned, INEC has recognised this leadership,” he said.

On the lingering crisis within the party and the potential for “political solutions” rather than protracted litigation, Mr Turaki said that the PDP is open to reconciliation.

He said that while he believed in reconciliation, it was not the party that took matters to court, but rather they were in court to defend the party.

“I am one of the advocates who believe that it is not every political disagreement you take to court. But we were the ones sued. We have an obligation to defend the party.

“Even after these matters are resolved by the courts, we will still come back. We are willing to carry along those who are loyal and show genuine remorse,” he said.

Mr Turaki added that the leadership was ready to sit at a “round table” with all aggrieved members to move forward as “one big PDP family”.

Those at the meeting were former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu, former Minister of Information and National Orientation Jerry Gana, and Chairman of the PDP South-south Caretaker Committee Emmanuel Ogidi.

Others were the National Secretary, Taofeek Arapaja; National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong; and Deputy National Secretary, Richard Ihediwa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Turaki-led NWC had also met former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other leaders across the country.

