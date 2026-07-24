Team Nigeria’s first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games came in emphatic fashion on Friday as Esther Nworgu powered to victory in the women’s lightweight para powerlifting event in Glasgow.

Nworgu produced a superb performance to top the field, lifting 123kg to score 119 points and secure Nigeria’s first gold medal of the Games.

The occasion was even sweeter for Team Nigeria as Esther Oyema completed a dominant Nigerian finish by winning the silver medal with a best lift of 125kg and 115.5 points, while England’s Olivia Broome claimed bronze with 119kg and 106.6 points.

Earlier in the competition, Nworgu also set two Commonwealth Games records, underlining her dominance and confirming her status as one of the standout performers in Glasgow.

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Her victory came just hours after veteran para-powerlifter Roland Ezuruike had opened Nigeria’s medal account with a silver medal in the men’s lightweight event, ensuring the country’s campaign got off to an encouraging start.

The latest victory puts Nigeria on course for the anticipated best-ever outing at the Commonwealth Games in 76 years of participation

With the first gold medal now secured and two silver medals added, Team Nigeria will look to build on the early momentum as more of its medal hopefuls compete across para powerlifting, athletics, wrestling, boxing and other events in Glasgow.