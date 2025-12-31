The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted caretaker committees for its Cross River and Akwa Ibom State chapters, strengthening interim leadership structures pending fresh congresses in both states, as part of nationwide party reorganisation efforts.

The party disclosed the decision in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, in Abuja on Wednesday, following deliberations at the national secretariat involving senior party officials present.

The caretaker committees were approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution, 2025, as amended in line thereto.

Appointed Chairman of the Cross River State Caretaker Committee is Bassey Ewa, with Bassey Adim as secretary and Emmanuel Ekpe as administrative secretary to oversee interim party administration statewide.

Other members of the Cross River Caretaker Committee include Joe Edet, Udie Mike, Lynne Bassey, Etim Okon, Ankot Cohbom, Ofana Odo, Onun Unoh, Ebaye Akunjom and Godswill Obindim.

Also appointed to the committee were Edem Ekong, Raymond Abo, Moses Bisuakefe, Agabi Oko, Walter Esom, Ekpo Asuquo, and Victor Takon as additional members to support party coordination efforts locally.

For the Akwa Ibom chapter, the party appointed Igwat Umoren as Chairman, Harrison Ekpo as deputy chairman, Borono Bassey (Secretary), Ewa Okpo (Publicity Secretary) and Uduak Essien (Organising Secretary) to steer interim leadership.

READ ALSO: Otti speaks on his Labour Party membership as Peter Obi defects to ADC

Also appointed were Aniekan Asuquo as louth Leader, Mary Abara as women leader, and Enoch Enoch as legal adviser to strengthen representation and statutory compliance within the committee framework.

Members of the Akwa Ibom caretaker committee include Aniebiet Cornelius, Udim Peters, Ayanime Obot, Ofon Michael, Mandu Effiong, David Umanah, Usenmfon Ibanga, Unwana Assam, Obong Ogbuji and Kufre Umoh.

Members are Emibana Ubolum, Gregory Etim, Iberedem Asamamnyie, Mtom Ben, Iniobong Ukwak, Emmanuel Umah, Ekaette Philips, Effiong Bassey, Effiong Onukak, Ime Okwong, Kate Atabia, David Ibanga and Ukoette Ukoette.

Mr Ememobong said the committees would manage party affairs in both states, in line with Section 21(2) (a-b) of the party constitution, for up to three months or until new executives were elected.

(NAN)