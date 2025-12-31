The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reaffirmed the success of the recent US-led airstrike against terrorist targets, describing the operation as intelligence-driven and effective, while warning communities against harbouring fleeing terrorists.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Michael Onoja, a major general, said this on Wednesday in Abuja, while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces in 2025.

Mr Onoja said the post-strike battle damage assessment was ongoing and assured that details would be made public once the process was concluded.

“For now, we advise the public to rely on the statements issued by the presidency and the minister of foreign affairs.

“Once the assessment is completed, all verified observations will be communicated,” he said.

Mr Onoja confirmed that intelligence reports had established the presence of terrorists in the targeted areas before the strike, noting that the operation was carried out based on credible and actionable intelligence.

According to him, terrorists are not confined to one country. Intelligence has shown their movement across the Sahel and into parts of Nigeria.

He added that the strike was based on confirmed intelligence, even if some details were not made public for operational security reasons.

On reports of an explosive device landing in Offa, Kwara State, the military spokesperson said investigations suggested it might have resulted from human or technical error, adding that no casualties were recorded.

“We are grateful that there was no impact or loss of lives. Investigations are ongoing,” he said.

While acknowledging the improvised nature of terrorist tactics, Mr Onoja said the military had intensified intelligence monitoring and operational planning nationwide to prevent terrorists displaced by the strike from infiltrating communities.

“We are monitoring movements beyond the targeted areas and have alerted all relevant force commanders.

“Our goal is to prevent terrorists from assimilating into communities and causing harm,” he said.

Mr Onoja stressed the need for public cooperation, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements, describing security as a collective responsibility.

“Security cannot be achieved by the military alone. It requires a whole-of-society approach. Citizens must provide timely information to enable swift action,” the spokesperson added.

He also cautioned against the rise of uncontrolled vigilante groups, assuring that community-based security efforts were being closely coordinated to prevent abuses.

He reiterated the commitment of the military to sustained kinetic and non-kinetic operations, assuring Nigerians that intelligence, surveillance, and monitoring of terrorist movements remained active nationwide.

“We are mindful of the risks and have put control measures in place. Any excesses should be reported immediately.

“As time goes on, Nigerians will hear more about the actions we are taking. Some operations must remain confidential, but our resolve to protect lives and national security remains firm,” he said.

