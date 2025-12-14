There was an atmosphere of deep nostalgia, joy and celebration at Qua Iboe Church Secondary School, Ika Annang, on Friday, as members of the school’s Alumni Association returned to their alma mater for their maiden Alma Mater Town Hall Meeting, marking their first official reunion in decades.

The historic gathering, held at the school premises in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, brought together accomplished men and women who once passed through the institution’s classrooms, laboratories and dormitories decades ago. For some of the visiting alumni, it was their first time stepping into the school since graduation.

Dressed in their old green-and-white school uniforms, five of the alumni relived their student days as they toured familiar grounds, including former dormitories, the dining hall, laboratories and classrooms where their academic journeys began.

The visit triggered emotional recollections and spontaneous storytelling, as memories of discipline, friendships and formative experiences came flooding back.

The school community received the returning old students with prolonged songs of praise, drumming and energetic dances, creating a colourful and emotional welcome. Teachers and students alike joined in celebrating the alumni, whose presence was widely seen as both inspiring and reassuring.

In his welcome address, the Principal General, Victor Udiong, himself an alumnus of the school, expressed profound gratitude to the visiting old students for choosing to reconnect with their roots.

He described the reunion as symbolic and historic, noting the significance of the alumni holding their maiden town hall meeting at a time when one of their own is leading the school.

According to him, the moment represented continuity, service and commitment to institutional growth.

Mr Udiong also highlighted key challenges facing the school, including the absence of a functional water supply and a perimeter fence. He explained that the lack of fencing poses security concerns and exposes the school to unauthorised access, appealing to the alumni association to support efforts to create a safer and more conducive learning environment.

In his remarks, the President of the Alumni Association, Nnamkere Umoren, commended the school management for the visible peace, order and development within the institution. He described the improvements as a reflection of the Principal’s leadership vision and administrative commitment.

Mr. Umoren, the senior prefect of the 1989 set, also appreciated members of the association for their solidarity and collective effort, which ensured the success of the maiden meeting.

He announced, on behalf of the alumni association, the donation of educational materials, including exercise books and biros, alongside a cash donation to support students’ academic needs. Incentives were also presented to students who entertained guests with impressive cultural dance performances.

As part of the programme, the alumni president led members on an inspection tour of the school facilities to assess areas requiring urgent attention.

He assured that the identified needs would be communicated to other members of the association at home and in the diaspora, with a view to mobilising broader support. The alumni also donated a new school billboard to the institution.

Speaking at the event, Senior Specialist Nurse and former Senior Prefect (Girls), Comfort Utin, expressed delight at the reunion and praised members of the alumni association for their unity and sense of responsibility.

She urged current students to remain disciplined, respect their teachers and parents, and uphold the core values of the school, while encouraging them to see themselves as future members of the alumni association.

The event ended on a high note with a vote of thanks by the Principal, who once again expressed appreciation for the alumni’s generosity and renewed commitment to the school.

Qua Iboe Church Secondary School, Ika Annang, was founded in 1971, graduating its first set of students in 1975.

It is the first, oldest, largest and most famous public secondary school in the former Ukanafun Local Government Area of the then Cross River State, drawing students from across Nigeria.

With the creation of new states and local governments in 1987, the school is now located in Oruk Anam LGA of Akwa Ibom State

The school has trained, produced and contributed professionals and artisans into the work force of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria and the world at large.