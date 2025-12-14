Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and CNL, on Thursday honoured outstanding young science students in Delta State at the 2025 Awokoya Memorial Chemistry Competition.

In a statement issued Friday, Chevron’s Corporate Affairs General Manager, Olusoga Oduselu, said the ceremony was held at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre, Effurun, and drew participants from across the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jim Swartz, who represented the Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited, reaffirmed the company’s longstanding partnership with the Delta State Government and the Chemical Society of Nigeria in advancing science education.

“We are delighted to witness the sustained commitment to the study of chemistry, as demonstrated by the outstanding performance of students in this year’s competition,” Mr Swartz was quoted as saying.

He noted that Chevron, through the NNPCL/CNL Joint Venture, remains proud to be the sole sponsor of the Awokoya Memorial Chemistry Competition in Delta State since 1992.

“Our investment in education is motivated by the remarkable achievements of past awardees, many of whom have excelled in science-related disciplines both locally and internationally,” the official said.

Held annually, the Chevron Awokoya Memorial Chemistry Competition promotes the study of chemistry among secondary school students. It is organised in partnership with the Chemical Society of Nigeria and state education authorities, particularly in Delta State, where the event is most prominent.

The competition is held in memory of the late Stephen Awokoya, Nigeria’s first chemistry graduate and a respected professor who died on 15 March 1985.

The contest features students from various local government areas competing through multiple stages, with winners receiving plaques, certificates, cash prizes and other incentives.

Chevron announced that the highlight of this year’s edition was the emergence of Omazuwa Samuel of St. Augustine College, Oghara, as the overall winner of the 2025 competition.

Mr Samuel topped participants from across Delta State to clinch the coveted first prize. Other outstanding students also received plaques, certificates and educational materials in recognition of their performance.

Last year, the top prize went to Nwogwu Udoka of Delta Careers College, Ugboroke, Delta State.

Chevron noted that its investments in education align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Nigeria’s National Policy on Education, adding that it continues to support school infrastructure, workforce development and scholarship programmes to promote sustainable development.

The event was attended by representatives of the Delta State Ministry of Education, the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN), officials of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), PTI, teachers, students, and members of the press.