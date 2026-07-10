A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Edo State, led by Kennedy Odion, has withdrawn from Saturday’s local government elections, citing “concerns over the credibility and independence of the electoral process”.

Osagiede Osaze, the faction’s spokesman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Benin that his group had particular reservations about the election timetable.

“We have also demanded that the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) demonstrate full independence in the conduct of the exercise,” he added.

He said the concerns were raised during an Inter-Party Advisory Council meeting with EDSIEC Chairman, Jonathan Aifuobhokhan, where political parties discussed preparations for the elections.

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According to him, the faction informed the commission that the election timetable released would not provide sufficient time for parties to prepare in line with electoral guidelines.

Mr Osaze said the party also requested assurances that the election would be conducted transparently and fairly, with all participating political parties given a level playing field.

He said the faction’s Chairman, Mr Odion, opted to keep the group out of the exercise because he was not convinced it would provide equal opportunity for all parties.

“There is no point participating in an election whose result has already been determined before the exercise is conducted,” Mr Osaze said.

He, however, clarified that the decision was limited to the local government elections and would not affect the party’s participation in subsequent elections, including the governorship and other elections in 2027.

Mr Osaze reaffirmed that ADC was committed to democratic participation, adding that the withdrawal aimed at drawing attention to the need for credible elections.

He said the faction expected EDSIEC to ensure the proper deployment of election materials, the transparent conduct of voting, the credible collation of results, and the fair declaration of winners.

The Peoples Democratic Party has also announced its boycott of the election.

The election is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 11 July.

NAN could not immediately get the EDSIEC chairman’s comment for the report.