The police command in Edo State has announced a statewide restriction of movement from midnight to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday as part of security measures for the local government elections in the state.

Eno Ikoedem, the police spokesperson in Edo, said this in a statement on Friday in Benin.

She said the restriction was part of comprehensive security arrangements put in place in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful, orderly and secure electoral process.

According to her, the measure aims to protect voters, election officials and sensitive materials while preventing any breakdown of law and order during the elections.

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Ms Ikoedem, an assistant superintendent of police, said all vehicular and human movement would be prohibited during the restriction period.

She said officials of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), accredited election observers, accredited media personnel, security agencies, emergency responders and other essential service providers on election duty would be exempted.

She advised residents to comply fully with the directive, noting that security personnel had been strategically deployed across the state’s 18 local government areas (LGAs) to enforce the restriction.

“Any person or group found violating the restriction or engaging in acts capable of disrupting the electoral process will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” she said.

Ms Ikoedem quoted the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, as reassuring residents that adequate security arrangements had been put in place to safeguard the election.

She said the commissioner urged eligible voters to come out peacefully and exercise their civic responsibility in line with the guidelines issued by the election commission.

According to her, Mr Agbonika reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring a free, fair, peaceful and credible local government election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the Election Commission cleared 12 political parties to participate in the election across the state’s 18 local government areas.