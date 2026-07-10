The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will boycott the local government area election in Edo, billed for Saturday.

However, the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) says it has cleared 12 political parties for the election.

The Edo chapter of the PDP said on Thursday that it decided to boycott the election because the process is allegedly rooted in illegality and constitutional violations.

In a statement by its Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, the party said it would neither field candidates nor participate in the exercise.

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Mr Aziegbemi argued that the poll followed the dissolution of democratically elected local government chairmen, vice-chairmen and councillors and their replacement with caretaker committees, contrary to Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

He also faulted the state for dissolving the previous EDSIEC management before the expiration of its tenure.

The PDP chairman further alleged that the state disobeyed eight High Court judgements on issues surrounding the election.

“A process founded on constitutional violations cannot produce a legitimate democratic outcome. We will not legitimise illegality.

“The Edo PDP will not field candidates or participate in the 11 July 2026 local government election,” the chairman stated.

He consequently directed its leaders, members and supporters across the state to refrain from participating in the election, insisting it would continue to pursue lawful and constitutional means to defend democracy and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the EDSIEC spokesman, Albert Eguaoje, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin that only 12 political parties fielded candidates for the election into the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the parties are the All Progressives Congress, Accord Party, Action People’s Party, People’s Redemption Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, and Allied People’s Movement.

Others are the Young Progressives Party, New Nigeria People’s Party, Action Democratic Party, African Action Congress, Zenith Labour Party and Action Alliance.

Mr Eguaoje said the commission has attained 85 per cent preparedness for the election.

He said the distribution of electoral materials would commence later on Thursday, beginning with distant local government areas such as Akoko-Edo.

“Materials for other councils would be dispatched on Friday,” he said.

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Mr Eguaoje also announced a restriction of movement from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Accreditation of voters would be carried out manually, using the voter register obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

He said the commission will not deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System for the council poll.

According to him, voting, sorting and counting of ballots will also be conducted manually.

He explained that the election would use an open ballot system and that the results would be declared on Monday.

(NAN)