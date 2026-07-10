The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Edo Sector Command, says it will not participate in Saturday’s local government election in the state because it was not invited.

The State Sector Commander of the corps, Preye Bedford, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin.

According to him, the command’s exclusion from the exercise stems from a lack of an official invitation from the election stakeholders.

“My command is not involved. Well, we weren’t invited,” the official said.

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Reacting to how the corps would navigate the 12-hour movement restriction scheduled from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the official indicated that routine operations would have been suspended.

Mr Bedford explained that the command would assess the situation before deciding on any traffic control measures.

“We will only assess the situation before we know what to do,” he said.

NAN recalls that 12 political parties were cleared by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission to participate in the election into the 18 local government areas of the state.