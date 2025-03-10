Tony Okocha, the chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to resign within 48 hours or face impeachment.

Mr Okocha made the remark in a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said the Supreme Court judgement is sacrosanct and should be obeyed by the latter.

Mr Okocha described Mr Fubara’s invitation to the assembly members led by Martins Amaewhule as very punitive.

He said Mr Fubara was aware that the assembly would be sitting on 10 March before inviting them to discuss the Supreme Court judgement.

He recalled that the governor invited the assembly members to discuss their remuneration, the place where they would sit, and the budget.

Mr Okocha stated that Governor Fubara had no right to invite the assembly to come and discuss the Supreme Court judgement since he was meant to present the budget to them.

According to him, the governor ab initio disregarded the eight-point agenda for peace by President Bola Tinubu, who is also the leader of the APC.

“The All Progressive Congress, as an opposition party in the state, will not sit down and watch Governor Fubara disobey Mr President. For us, that’s an insult.

“We call on Governor Fubara to resign within 48 hours or face impeachment; the finding of the Supreme Court is enough for him to resign. He is already sitting on a keg of gunpowder,” Mr Okocha said.

He commended the Speaker and the members of the House of Assembly for standing on their grounds to date.

(NAN)

