A man in Akwa Ibom State has allegedly murdered his wife, whom he said was unfaithful to him.

The suspect, 42-year-old Victor Okoh, has been arrested by the police in Akwa Ibom.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Monday. She said the incident happened on Monday in Oron, a coastal town in the state. She identified the victim as Victoria, 42.

She said police operatives knew about the incident through a distress call from residents.

“On arrival at the scene, officers discovered the mutilated body of the deceased lying outside the house she shared with her husband.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect allegedly attacked his wife with a machete over accusations of infidelity.

“Further reports indicated that the suspect was hiding in the ceiling of the house to evade arrest. The operatives tactically secured the building, forced entry, and successfully apprehended him,” Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

She said the police recovered the machete and took photographs of the scene.

She said the victim’s corpse had been deposited at a morgue for an autopsy, and the suspect was detained in police custody while the police were investigating the case.

“The Commissioner of Police (in Akwa Ibom), Baba Azare, has condemned the act and assured the public that justice will take its full course.

“He (has) warned against all forms of domestic violence and called on residents to seek lawful means of resolving disputes rather than resorting to violence,” the statement said.

