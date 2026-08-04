The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended three local government chairmen for allegedly misappropriating public funds.

The suspended chairpersons are Abubakar Mustapha of Rogo Local Government; Bello Dadanya of Bagwai Local Government; and Alhassan Salisu of Bebeji Local Government.

The suspension was announced in a statement issued by Kamaluddeen Shawai, the chief press secretary to the Speaker of the House.

According to the statement, the decision followed the adoption of a report submitted by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

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Presenting the report on behalf of the committee chairman, the Majority Leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini, stated that the Assembly had received multiple petitions from residents of the affected local government areas.

The petitions alleged financial misappropriation, abuse of office, breach of public trust, and various administrative irregularities against the council heads.

Mr Hussaini explained that before reaching a final decision, the committee conducted thorough interactive sessions with officials from the three local governments, reviewed council records, and examined documents.

He noted that the legislative action was executed pursuant to Sections 128 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which empower state legislative bodies to conduct investigations and perform oversight functions over public institutions.

Following the adoption of the committee’s recommendations, the House directed that its resolution be formally communicated to the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for immediate implementation.

The Assembly ordered the vice chairpersons of Rogo, Bebeji, and Bagwai LGAs to assume immediate control of their respective councils’ affairs, pending the conclusion of the House committee’s final investigation.

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