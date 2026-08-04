Many people spend their entire careers building a job. Few deliberately build a name. Jobs will come and go. Positions will change. But a trusted professional reputation continues to create opportunities long after business cards and office doors have changed. The ultimate goal is not simply to be an employee. It is to become an industry authority, a trusted voice whose knowledge, character and contribution leave the profession better than they found it.

Your job gives you a platform to perform. Your personal brand gives you influence.

Tunde had always believed that success at work meant getting a good job, performing his assigned duties diligently and receiving his monthly salary. Like many young graduates, that was his definition of career success.

After graduating with a degree in Pharmacy, he secured employment with one of Nigeria’s leading teaching hospitals. Excited about the opportunity, he threw himself into his work. He arrived early, attended to patients professionally and carried out every assignment expected of him. One afternoon, while waiting for a departmental meeting to begin, he picked up a professional magazine lying on the conference table. One headline immediately caught his attention: “How to Become Indispensable at Work.” Curious, he began to read.

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The article argued that organisations rarely struggle to retain employees who consistently solve problems, create value and make themselves indispensable. It explained that the safest career strategy was not merely to have a job but to become so valuable that losing you would be costly. Then he came across one statement that completely changed his thinking. Don’t try to just stay employed, strive to become indispensable. The statement made a strong impression on him.

Before then, his ambition was simple: get a good job, perform well and receive regular promotions. But the article suggested something far more powerful. It was far more than performing assigned duties. It’s more about creating massive value, becoming a problem solver, looking for ways to improve systems, contributing ideas. He decided he will become exceptional going forward. Showing up isn’t enough anymore. I must create massive value, he decided.

As he continued reading, another paragraph captured his attention. It said that truly indispensable professionals do not limit their contribution to their employers alone. They also contribute meaningfully to their profession by sharing knowledge, mentoring younger colleagues, participating actively in professional associations and helping to advance their industry. Tunde quietly closed the magazine. The departmental meeting had already started, but he was deep in thoughts: so beyond being valuable, dependable and indispensable, I could become a great influence. ‘Hmm, I really need to work on this information,’ he decided. I will not only become an outstanding pharmacist; I will become a respected contributor to the pharmaceutical profession.

From that day forward, he approached work differently. He started asking, how can I add more value today? And true to his decision, he added value everyday at work. He also became an active member of his professional association. Rather than merely paying annual dues, he volunteered to serve on committees. He attended conferences faithfully.

He wrote articles for the association’s newsletter. He accepted opportunities to present papers at seminars and continuing professional development programmes. He discovered the power of social media and began sharing pharmaceutical knowledge on LinkedIn, Facebook etc. Every week, he posted simple, evidence-based insights on medication safety, patient education and professional ethics.

He started influencing his profession. His audience started small. But consistency has a way of attracting attention. Healthcare professionals began sharing his posts. Students followed him for guidance. Professional colleagues started seeking his opinion. He eventually, compiled some of his writings into a book that became a useful resource for pharmacists and healthcare students.

Not long, his association started inviting him to facilitate workshops. Universities requested him as a guest speaker. Healthcare organisations engaged him as a consultant on quality improvement initiatives. Interestingly, all these didn’t make him less effective at work. He was still as committed as ever. As he grew in influence, he became even more valuable at work. His hospital increasingly nominated him to represent the organisation at national conferences because they knew his credibility enhanced the institution’s reputation.

Several years later, while addressing newly inducted pharmacists, Tunde reflected on the article that transformed his career: One article changed the way I saw work forever. I discovered that the goal of a career is not merely to earn a salary. It is to create so much value that your profession cannot ignore your contribution.

That is a lesson every professional should embrace. Many people spend their entire careers building a job. Few deliberately build a name. Jobs will come and go. Positions will change. But a trusted professional reputation continues to create opportunities long after business cards and office doors have changed. The ultimate goal is not simply to be an employee. It is to become an industry authority, a trusted voice whose knowledge, character and contribution leave the profession better than they found it.

Four Principles for Becoming an Industry Authority

Build Trust Before Visibility

Many people want recognition before they have earned credibility. Resist that temptation. Master your craft. Deliver consistent results. That’s the first step to becoming an industry authority.

Build Value Before Followers

Don’t measure your success by the number of people who follow you. Measure it by the number of people you genuinely help. Remember, people follow those who consistently improve their lives.

Build Impact alongside Income

Many professionals ask, ‘How can I make money from my expertise?’ The simple answer is ensure you make a meaningful difference with your expertise. When your contribution becomes significant, opportunities often follow naturally.

Excellence at Work Is the Foundation of Your Brand

Never neglect your employer while trying to build your personal brand. Your workplace is your proving ground. If your work lacks excellence, your personal brand will eventually lose credibility.

Yemi Adetayo is a leadership consultant, counsellor and transformational catalyst. He can be reached through: [email protected]

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