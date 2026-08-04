Bello Abdullahi, the elder brother of abducted chairman of Bungudu Local Government in Zamfara State, Nura Abdullahi, has died from gunshot wounds sustained during a bandit attack.

​On 25 July, bandits raided the chairman’s residence in Bungudu town, abducting him along with two other residents.

​The deceased, a former treasurer in the State Ministry of Finance, was among the residents who rushed to the chairman’s house to assist during the attack.

He sustained critical gunshot injuries during the raid.

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​Jamilu Bungudu, a media aide to Abdulmalik Zubairu, the federal lawmaker representing the Bungudu/Maru Constituency, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Abdullahi succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The attack has now claimed five lives, including the four security personnel killed during the initial raid.

​As of the time of filing this report, the local government chairman and other abductees remained in captivity.

Background

When the bandits invaded the chairman’s official residence on 25 July, they abducted Mr Abdullahi, Halliru Soja, a staff member of the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, and Hussaini Naira, a POS operator.

The gunmen killed four security men attached to the chairman before whisking him away.

The victims were identified as Inspector Basiru Lawal, police constable Hamza Muhammad, and two vigilantes, Nura ADC and Ibrahim Baare.

Mr Abdullahi sustained injuries during the raid.

Insecurity in Bungudu

Bungudu LGA, about 21 kilometres from the state capital, Gusau, is frequently targeted by bandits who kidnap and attack security outposts.

In April, armed bandits riding on more than 50 motorcycles invaded Yarkatsinan Laka, a village in the area.

They attacked a security outpost and a clinic, killing two police officers, two health workers, and a patient.

Bungudu rural communities have been attacked repeatedly.

In Karakkai and Gwargwabe, houses have been burnt down, residents killed, and dozens of food storage silos destroyed, worsening the region’s humanitarian and food security challenges.

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