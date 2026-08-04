Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has signed the state’s Open Government Partnership (OGP) State Action Plan III (2026–2027), declaring that effective governance depends on trust, openness, and listening to the public.

Governor Namadi announced this in a statement on his verified Facebook page late Monday.

The governor said the signing followed a briefing detailing the consultative process behind the development and adoption of the action plan.

Governor Namadi said government agencies, civil society organisations, development partners, the private sector, and local citizens collaborated in drawing up the plan.

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“Listening to the presentation reminded me once again that real good governance rests on trust, openness, and a sincere readiness to hear the people we serve. That is precisely what this Action Plan stands for,” the governor stated.

Mr Namadi expressed appreciation to the Deputy Governor, Aminu Usman, the OGP Steering Committee, the Secretariat, and all stakeholders who contributed to finalising the plan.

With the formal adoption, the governor directed the ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) involved in the implementation to prioritise the commitments outlined in the plan.

He stressed that transparency, accountability, citizen participation, and improved service delivery must remain central to the administration’s policy framework.

Governor Namadi called on civil society groups, traditional and religious leaders, private sector representatives, development partners, women, youth, and persons with disabilities to stay actively engaged throughout the implementation phase.

“Open government only works when everyone owns it, not just government,” Governor Namadi remarked, adding that collective action is essential to rebuilding public confidence in state institutions and creating a more responsive Jigawa State.

The presentation of the signed document marks the official transition from planning to execution, with state authorities expected to roll out implementation strategies across relevant sectors immediately.

The Action Plan is grounded in four core commitments, enhancing fiscal transparency and accountability, expanding access to justice, advancing climate action, and strengthening anti-corruption and asset disclosure standards.

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