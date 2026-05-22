Governor Ahmed Aliyu has been affirmed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections in Sokoto State.

The affirmation exercise was conducted on Thursday in Sokoto under the supervision of officials from the APC National Headquarters and INEC representatives.

The national delegation was led by Muktari Birniwa, who described the process as peaceful, transparent and credible.

Mr Birniwa said the committee was mandated by the APC National Headquarters to ensure the exercise complied with the party’s constitution and democratic principles.

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“We are in Sokoto to conduct a peaceful, transparent and credible affirmation process in accordance with the APC constitution and democratic principles,” he said.

The Sokoto State APC Chairman, Haruna Adiya, said the affirmation reflected the confidence party members reposed in the governor’s leadership.

Adiya said the governor had demonstrated dedication and commitment toward the development and progress of Sokoto State since assuming office.

According to him, the endorsement also showed growing public support for the administration’s policies and development programmes across the state.

In his remarks, Aliyu Wamakko, the senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, appreciated party members, traditional rulers, women, youths, and other stakeholders for supporting the administration.

“The overwhelming turnout and support witnessed during the affirmation exercise clearly reflected the confidence the people have in the governor’s leadership and developmental agenda,” Mr Wamakko said.

The former governor urged residents of the state to continue supporting the administration in its efforts to deliver more democratic dividends to the people.

Wamakko assured the people that the APC remained committed to promoting peace, development and good governance throughout Sokoto State.

Responding, Governor Aliyu thanked party leaders, stakeholders and residents for the confidence and overwhelming support shown toward his administration.

“The affirmation serves as a renewed mandate and a strong motivation to do more in delivering people-oriented projects across all sectors,” the governor said.

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Mr Aliyu pledged that his administration would continue strengthening security and improving education, healthcare services and infrastructure development across the state.

He also promised sustained empowerment programmes for youths and women to promote economic growth and sustainable development in Sokoto State.

The governor further commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as committed and exemplary leadership at the national level.

Mr Aliyu said Mr Tinubu’s strategic policies and programmes were driving national development and strengthening governance across the country.

(NAN)