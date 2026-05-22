A former candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 8 November 2025 governorship election in Anambra, Chioma Ifemeludike, has emerged the party’s senatorial candidate for the Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Ms Ifemeludike emerged as a senatorial candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

She clinched the ticket through a consensus arrangement during the party’s primary election held on Thursday, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With her emergence, the AAC deputy national chairperson would contest against the incumbent senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, and other candidates from other parties.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The AAC primary election also produced Agozie Mmotoh as the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Awka North and South Federal Constituency.

Declaring the results, the Returning Officer, Obianuju Aniche, commended party members for their orderly and peaceful conduct throughout the exercise.

Speaking shortly after her emergence, Ms Ifemeludike thanked party faithful for the confidence reposed in her, pledging not to disappoint them.

She reiterated her commitment to quality representation and vowed to continue fighting for the people and amplifying their voices at the national level.

“I appreciate the party faithful for giving me their consensus acceptance. I promise not to compromise my stand or disappoint them.

“We will not give up on our pursuit of quality representation,” she said.

According to her, the AAC may not boast of massive structures like the bigger political parties, but remains committed to principles and people-oriented governance.

“Yes, we may not be controlling crowds, but one person can effect change.

“I prefer staying with a few to get things right instead of joining a bigger party and compromising.

“I am here to prove to the people of the state that we cannot continue this way and that there are alternatives.

“Even if they pretend there are none, by the time we get to the bridge, they will appreciate the choice they made,” she said.

The senatorial hopeful identified zeal and passion as the major driving forces behind her political journey, insisting they outweigh money and political structures.

“For me, zeal and passion are stronger than structures, money or anything else.

“Those qualities worked for me during last year’s governorship election, and they will work again in 2027.

“In AAC, we don’t manipulate people. Otherwise, we would be worse than those who induce voters with peanuts.

“We are here to present our manifesto and allow the people to decide freely,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Anambra Central Senatorial District is one of the three senatorial zones in the state.

It comprises seven Local Government Areas: Awka North, Awka South, Anaocha, Njikoka, Idemili North, Idemili South, and Dunukofia.

(NAN)