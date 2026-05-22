Governor Mohammed Bago has emerged as the unopposed governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 election in Niger.

The declaration was made on Thursday at the APC state secretariat in Minna during the party’s governorship primary election.

The chairman of the APC electoral committee and returning officer, Danlami Abubakar, announced Bago as the party’s sole candidate after the adoption process.

According to Mr Abubakar, the governor satisfied all requirements for the nomination and enjoyed overwhelming support from party members across the state.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion adopting Mr Bago as the unopposed candidate was moved by Mohammed Musa of Niger East Senatorial District.

Mr Musa said the governor had demonstrated commitment to development, party unity and inclusive governance since assuming office.

“We have confidence in his leadership and achievements. That is why stakeholders unanimously agreed to return him as our candidate,” he said.

The motion was seconded by the Deputy Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Afiniki Dauda.

Ms Dauda described Mr Bago as a leader committed to infrastructure renewal, agricultural development and youth empowerment across the state.

She urged party members to remain united ahead of the 2027 governorship election and support the governor’s re-election bid.

In his remarks, Mr Bago appreciated APC members for the confidence reposed in him through the consensus arrangement.

The governor said the development reflected the strong relationship between his administration and the people of Niger.

“I will never take this support for granted. It is a responsibility that demands greater commitment and service to our people,” he said.

Mr Bago also disclosed that a reconciliation mechanism had been established to address grievances arising from the party’s primary elections.

According to him, the reconciliation committee will engage aggrieved members and strengthen unity within the APC across the state.

“We are determined to carry everybody along. I will personally lead the reconciliation process to ensure peace and cohesion,” the governor said.

He urged party faithful to remain steadfast and work collectively to ensure the APC’s victory in the next general election.

Party leaders, delegates and supporters at the venue applauded the consensus process and pledged continued support for the governor’s administration.

(NAN)