Bello El-Rufai, the lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, has officially resigned from the ruling APC and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

House of Representatives’ Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read Mr El-Rufai’s resignation letter on the floor of the chamber on Thursday.

Mr El-Rufai’s father, former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, left the APC last year for the Social Democratic Party but joined the ADC before being taken into detention over multiple charges.

The junior El-Rufai, who won the Kaduna North seat under the APC platform in 2023, said he would seek re-election under the ADC banner.

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In his statement, the first-term lawmaker described the decision as difficult but necessary, saying it was driven by his commitment to the people of Kaduna North and his belief in building a stronger political alternative.

“I remain committed to service, courage, and the conviction that our people deserve the best representation,” he said.

Aligning with father’s new political direction

Bello El-Rufai’s move comes amid the growing influence of his father within the ADC.

The former governor in recent months emerged as a leading opposition figure pushing for a broader coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

His political realignment followed his resignation from the APC after months of disagreements with the party leadership and ongoing political tensions at the national level.

Nasir El-Rufai has also remained in the headlines over his multiple legal and anti-corruption cases involving the EFCC and ICPC. His court appearances and bail proceedings have made national political discourse in recent months.

Despite the legal battles, the former governor wields significant influence in Kaduna politics, particularly among young voters and political loyalists.

Political observers believe Bello El-Rufai’s defection signals a deeper consolidation of the emerging ADC bloc in Kaduna State.

The lawmaker defected alongside two other Kaduna federal lawmakers — Suleiman Richifa and Umar Ajilo — who also joined the ADC from their former parties.

Popularity in Kaduna North

Mr Bello El-Rufai has built a growing political base in Kaduna North since assuming office in 2023, with supporters eulogising him for infrastructure projects, education support programmes, and empowerment initiatives across the constituency.

Residents say the lawmaker has facilitated water projects, road rehabilitation efforts, and scholarships for underprivileged students.

His office has also sponsored several women empowerment programmes, including vocational training and small business support initiatives targeted at widows and low-income families.

In recent months, he launched a primary healthcare support initiative aimed at equipping healthcare centres with essential medical supplies across Kaduna North.

Many constituents describe him as accessible, youthful, and actively engaged with grassroots communities.

“He listens to ordinary people and responds quickly to community needs,” said Aisha Muhammad, a resident of Unguwar Sarki.

Another constituent, Musa Ibrahim of Badarawa, said the lawmaker had “changed the perception of representation in Kaduna North through practical interventions.”

“He may be young, but he understands the struggles of the people,” he added.

Looming political showdown

Mr Bello El-Rufai’s exit from the APC is expected to reshape political calculations ahead of the next election cycle in Kaduna North.

Within the APC, a fierce contest is already brewing between former lawmaker Samaila Suleiman and Abdulazeez Kaka over the party’s ticket for the constituency.

Political analysts say Mr El-Rufai’s move to ADC could set up a fierce electoral contest between the opposition coalition and the APC in one of Kaduna’s most politically strategic constituencies.

Despite leaving the ruling party, the lawmaker insisted that his commitment to Kaduna North remains unchanged.

“Our work continues, and it will not stop,” he said. “We will never relent in delivering quality representation to our people.”