Four members of the House of Representatives have defected from their respective political parties to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), in the latest wave of political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, announced the defections during Thursday’s plenary while reading separate letters from the lawmakers notifying the chamber of their decisions to leave their former parties.

Among the defectors are Bello El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ADC.

Also joining the ADC from Kaduna state are Suleiman Richifa and Umar Ajilo, both of whom left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

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Meanwhile, Joshua Obika (FCT) defected from the APC to the newly formed NDC.

The latest defections further highlight the growing political movements within the National Assembly as politicians continue to reposition ahead of the next election cycle.

In recent months, the ADC and the NDC have increasingly emerged as alternative political platforms attracting lawmakers and political actors dissatisfied with developments in their former parties.

The growing appeal of the ADC has been linked to ongoing internal crises within the PDP and other opposition parties, as well as efforts by some opposition figures to build a stronger coalition capable of challenging the APC in 2027.

The NDC, on the other hand, has rapidly gained attention in the political space following the influx of opposition politicians and lawmakers into the party in recent weeks.

Thursday’s defections came barely two days after 17 lawmakers announced their movement to the NDC during Tuesday’s plenary session.

The lawmakers who defected to the NDC on Tuesday included Datti Umar (Kano), Harris Okonkwo (Anambra), Sani Wakili (Kano), Attah Thaddeaus (Lagos), George Ozodinobi (Anambra), Orogbu Obiageli (Anambra), Seyi Sowunmi (Lagos), Peter Aniekwe (Anambra), Mukhtar Zakari (Kaduna), and George Olawande (Lagos),

Others are Omoruyi Murphy (Edo), Manuchim Umezuruike (Rivers), Emeka Idu (Anambra), Jessie Onuakalusi (Lagos), Ifeanyi Uzokwe (Anambra), Afam Ogene (Anambra), and Abdulhakeem Ado (Kano).

At the same sitting, Leke Abejide from Kogi State defected from the ADC to the APC.

The sustained wave of defections has fuelled discussions about possible political coalitions and alliances ahead of the 2027 elections, especially as opposition parties continue to battle internal divisions, leadership tussles and legal disputes.

The NDC has been gaining momentum as a newly emerging political force attracting lawmakers from different regions of the country.

The party is led by former Bayelsa Governor and serving senator, Seriake Dickson, who currently serves as its national leader.

Since its formation, the party has positioned itself as an alternative, promising internal democracy, inclusiveness, and a break from the entrenched structures associated with both the APC and PDP.