The four federal lawmakers suspended by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State on Monday have rejected their suspension, insisting they belong to a different faction of the party.

The lawmakers are Kawu Sumaila, the senator representing Kano South Senatorial District; Aliyu Madaki, the member representing the Dala Federal Constituency; Sani Rogo, representing Rogo Federal Constituency; and Kabiru Rurum, representing the Rano, Kibiya, Bunkure Federal Constituency.

The party’s state chairperson, Hashimu Dungurawa, announced their suspension at a press conference in Kano, citing anti-party activities.

But reacting to the suspension through a joint statement on Monday, the lawmakers described the suspension as a sham by an Illegitimate faction of the party in Kano led by Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“Politics should be about service, integrity, and development, not a tool for vendettas and dictatorship. Unfortunately, in Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has turned the NNPP into his personal empire—one that disregards party unity, democratic principles, and even basic courtesy,” the lawmakers said in their statement.

“His refusal to attend the wedding of Senator Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila’s daughters and the convocation of Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, despite formal invitations, exposes his deep-seated political insecurity.

“His deliberate absence, especially in the presence of APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahahi Umar Ganduje, Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin, former Governor Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, and other national figures, was a petty and calculated attempt to undermine political opponents.

“Yet, rather than focusing on governance or building the party, Kwankwaso has weaponised division and manipulation,” Mr lawmakers stated.

The lawmakers said Mr Kwankwaso’s “failed grip on the NNPP is evident in his endorsement of Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa and his illegitimate faction—now resorting to laughable tactics like issuing a baseless “suspension.”

They added that “this reckless move is not just illegal; it is a desperate act by a faction that has already been expelled from the NNPP and holds no authority whatsoever.

“Hashimu Dungurawa, a political puppet of Kwankwaso, lacks any credibility to speak on NNPP matters. His so-called ‘suspension’ of Senator Suleiman Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila;

“Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini, and Hon. Sani Abdullahi Rogo is nothing but a fraudulent political gimmick designed to deceive the public and distract from the monumental failures of Kwankwaso’s faction.

“The truth remains that the Abia High Court judgment of November 1, 2024, affirmed Dr Boniface Aniebonam as the only legally recognized NNPP leader, expelling Kwankwaso and his loyalists. Their continued attempt to impose themselves on the party is nothing more than an act of political desperation.

“The public should reject this circus of lies and deceit. We remain committed to strengthening the NNPP under its legitimate leadership and ensuring that the party serves the people, not the selfish ambitions of Kwankwaso and his cronies,” the lawmakers stated.

