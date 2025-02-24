The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, presented its first round of witnesses in the trial of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The commission also presented the statement of bank account and account opening package of Mr Bello’s children’s school, American International School, Abuja. The statement of bank accounts covered 1 to 30 September 2020.

A press statement from the commission on Monday said the account opening package was admitted as Exhibits 521-5277, while the statements of accounts were marked as Exhibits 621-622.

Mr Bello is being tried for money laundering involving N80.2 billion in Kogi State’s funds. The charges were brought under section 18(a) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

Led in evidence by EFCC’s lead prosecuting lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the EFCC’s first witness, Segun Adeleke, General Manager of EFAB Properties Limited, testified on the purchase of some properties which the EFCC alleged in the charges were acquired with Kogi State’s funds for Mr Bello.

The witness confirmed that a property located at House 12, 59 Crescent, Fifth Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja, was purchased by one Nuhu Mohammed for N70 million. He explained that the payment was made via bank transfer and that his company issued relevant documents, including proof of payment and letters of allocation.

He said EFAB Properties received N550 million for another transaction, adding that the company followed its standard procedure in processing the transaction, including documents signed by its chairperson.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

When asked whether he could identify the origin of the N70 million transfer, Mr Adeleke admitted he did not know its source.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel Joseph Daudu, a SAN, Mr Adeleke confirmed that he acted on instructions from his chairperson and had no personal involvement in initiating the transactions.

Regarding a separate property in Ikogosi, he clarified that the land had one Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and was partitioned into two sections labeled 1A and 3B. He stated that his company did not use house numbers or street names but rather plot numbers for documentation purposes.

Mr Adeleke also testified that Shehu Bello purchased one of the properties but could not recall the dollar equivalent of the N550 million transaction. He said legal documents were signed by the company’s chairman and given to Mr Bello for his signature, but the signed copies were never returned to EFAB Properties.

When asked whether Mr Bello’s name appeared in any title documents or if he ever saw him during the transactions, Mr Adeleke answered in the negative.

“He (Shehu Bello) did not sign the property documents in my presence,” adding he did not see the ex-governor throughout the transaction.

Second witness

Following Mr Adeleke’s testimony, the EFCC called its second witness, Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with the United Bank for Africa (UBA), stationed at Area 3, Garki, Abuja.

Mr Abimbola, who appeared on subpoena, confirmed receiving a subpoena from the EFCC and presented a copy in court. The document was admitted as Exhibit 1 without objection from the defence.

The prosecution also tendered the statement of account and account opening package for Kogi State Government House covering 1 January 2016 to 31 January 2024. The document was admitted as Exhibits 2P1 to P61.

The EFCC also presented the statements of account and account opening package for American International School, Abuja, Account No. 1000684346, covering 1 September 2020, to 30 September 2020. These were admitted as Exhibits 521-5277, while the statement of account was marked as Exhibits 621-622.

Following the admission of the exhibits, the court adjourned the trial till 6 and 7 March for the continuation of proceedings.

Background

Since April 2024, the EFCC has made futile efforts to bring Mr Bello to court to begin his prosecution.

Mr Bello’s eventual surrender to the EFCC on 29 November 2014 followed eight missed appearances at the Federal High Court.

At one of the most recent court proceedings, the prosecution argued that the trial should proceed in his absence, citing provisions in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act that permit arraignment in absentia.

He also faces corruption charges at the FCT High Court in Abuja.

On 13 December 2024, this newspaper reported that the court granted him bail as he pleaded not guilty to the charges involving alleged diversion of public funds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

