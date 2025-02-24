Multichoice, the owner of PayTV options DStv and GOtv, has announced an increase in the prices of all its packages in Nigeria.
The new price adjustment is the second in less than a year.
“Due to prevalent economic factors leading to increased operational costs, we have unavoidably had to adjust the prices of our DStv and GOtv subscription packages,” the group said in a statement.
“We understand the impact this change may have on our valued partners, and we have only taken this step after careful consideration and in-depth analysis.”
The price adjustment will take effect from 1 March 2025, according to the company statement.
The details provided show that DStv Premium subscribers will now pay N44,500 instead of N37,000 while the Compact Plus will pay N30,000. The DStv Compact bouquet has spiked from N15,700 to N19,000.
The new price for the Confam package is N11,000 while Yanga is pegged at N6,000 instead of N5,000. In the same vein, the least expensive package on DStv, Padi, will now pay N4,400.
Meanwhile, GOtv customers, who currently pay N3,600, will now pay N3,900, while subscribers on GOtv Plus will pay N5,800 instead of the current N4,850.
The new price of the GOtv Max package is N8,500 while the Supa will cost N11,400 and the Supa Plus N16,800.
MultiChoice, the parent company for DStv and GOtv, said the price increase is due to the increasing cost of running a business in Nigeria.
